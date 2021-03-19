Wife Paid Supari For Husband's Murder, Made It Look Like A Road Accident Held

Bangalore police arrested the wife who allegedly killed the husband and made it look like a road accident. According to the police, the wife and son planned it meticulously and had paid supari of Rs. 6 lakh and get him killed.

Going into the reports, the deceased was identified as Subba Rayappa. The dead body was found near Whitefield, Bangalore. Subba Rayappa's wife Yasodamma and son Deva Raj planned the murder.

According to the traffic police, no accident was reported near Whitefield on the day Subba Rayappa was killed. The call list of the deceased and the CCTV footage was checked.

Police found that Anil called Subba Rayappa on the day of his murder and took him to an isolated place in a Scorpio. Police questioned Anil, then he revealed that he along with Nagesh, Dhanush and Sunil Kumar murdered Subba Rayappa. Police suspect that the son and wife planned the murder of Subba Rayappa due to property issues.