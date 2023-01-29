Widow, Live-in Partner Found Dead in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A couple, who were in a live-in relationship, were found dead at their residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. However, their families claimed they committed suicide.

The bodies of live-in partners S Mahender and Saraswati, who were in their late 20s, were found under mysterious condition by the Rachakonda police. They were living in a Rajiv Gruhakalpa housing complex under Adibatla police station.

According to reports, a mother of four kids Saraswati lost her husband over a decade ago. Saraswati sent her children to a hostel and was living with Mahendar for quite some time.

The police have registered a case and are investigating it.

