Is This Why Pharma Student Committed Suicide After Rape Drama

A suspicious case has been registered over the death of a 19-year-old B.Pharmacy student who claimed that she had been kidnapped and gang-raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and a few others on 10th February. While the preliminary reports of the post mortem on the dead body of the girl disclosed shocking facts.

Even though the post mortem is completed no clarity has yet been reached on the suicide. Police have registered a case of a suspicious death. The doctors concluded in the preliminary report that the girl had died due to intestinal and liver damage. However, proper clarity will be known only after the FSL report.

After admitting the truth of misleading police, it seems that the student did not take food for a week due to depression. Frightened by her behaviour, her parents assumed that she was possessed by the demon. They kept her in a dark room for 11 days and performed rituals.

Police have registered a case against her for misleading them that auto-drivers tried to assault her and are prepared to arrest her, sources said. In the meantime, the girl committed suicide. Police stated that the cause of death of the student was likely to be known only after the forensic report was received.

