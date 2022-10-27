KANPUR: Using mobile cameras to film gruesome and heart-wrenching acts has become a common thing. Just a day after a video surfaced where men were filming a 12-year-old girl who was found with bleeding injuries at Kannuaj in the State of Uttar Pradesh, a man from Kanpur recorded his wife’s suicide while heckling her and later shared it with her family members.

As per reports in NDTV, a man named Sanjeev Gupta started filming his wife Shobita Gupta’s attempt to commit suicide after quarreling with her. It is reported that as she failed in the first attempt, she tries to hang herself to a fan. The man while filming the video tells her that this is her poor mindset and doesn’t make any attempt to stop her.

He informed the deceased family members and when they rushed to her home where they saw him trying to revive the woman by pumping her heart. Apparently, the man showed the video to her father in what could be a bid to throw the blame on the wife.

The father immediately rushed the woman to the hospital where she was declared dead. The family members were in a state of shock as they believed she could have been saved by the husband.

The deceased’s father filed a complaint and Shobita's body was sent for a post-mortem. Police are probing the entire incident and checking the video and questioning the husband.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Woman Goes Missing From Gachibowli Mall During Movie Show