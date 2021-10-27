Where to Report Cyber Fraud in India: Check Helpline Numbers

The Centre has set up a helpline number – 155260 – for reporting cyber fraud, or consumers may file a complaint directly with the Cyber Crime Portal. "The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) portal prominently displays the helpline number. "A banner link is also provided to directly submit any complaint on the Cyber Crime Portal," says Leena Nandan, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, on Tuesday.

The helpline and prominent display of the link to register complaints against cybercrime are efforts of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which is part of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

On the NCH, complaints of cyber fraud were received on a regular basis. As a result, the Department of Consumer Affairs cooperated with the Ministry of Home Affairs' Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to increase redressal of cyber fraud concerns on NCH.

On the NCH site, advocacy resources to increase awareness about cyber fraud have also been released. These include safeguards against typical cyber scams such as money fraud, employment fraud, and marital fraud.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has also created a 'Knowledge Base on Digital Payments,' which includes FAQs for various ways of digital payment such as BHIM, Bharat QR, IMPS, Debit cards, and so on. It is now available on the NCH platform. "The NPCI has also launched an online dispute resolution system for UPI complaints," Nandan explained.

"Our Department is working together with stakeholders like as TRAI, NPCI, and I4C to protect consumers from cyber fraud and preserve consumer rights. The first meeting was conducted in September. With the help of stakeholders, our operations will run even more smoothly," stated Secretary Nandan.

In addition, a variety of outreach and publicity efforts have been carried out to educate customers about their rights, consumer protection law, and to make them wary of unfair commercial practises.



The Department's primary aim has been to publicise the National Consumer Helpline and educate customers on how to file consumer complaints. The Department's tagline, JaagoGraahakJaago, is well-known throughout the country.

