WhatsApp Group Admin Assaulted By Five Persons, Slit Tongue

Pune: Five people brutally beat up the WhatsApp group admin after an altercation after removing them from the WhatsApp group created by the members of the housing society. His tongue has been cut off, The tongue has been stitched.

The incident took place in the Fursungi area of Pune on 28th December 2022 at around 10 pm. Admin wife has filed a case against them. Police are conducting further investigation.