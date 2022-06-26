West Godavari: Unable To Pursue Higher Studies, Nutritionist Ends Life

West Godavari: A nutritionist allegedly committed suicide as she was unable to pursue higher studies on Saturday in the district. As per reports the young woman identified as Yangala Sridedeepya (22) was the daughter of Chittibabu and hailed from Nandamuru Village at Kovvur Mandal in West Godavari District.

Sridedeepya had completed her Master's in Nutrition from a college in Eluru. After graduating she underwent a two-month internship at the Seven Hills Hospital in Visakhapatnam. She even secured a job at the Seven Hills Hospital as a nutritionist and returned home on Friday evening.

She had spoken to her father about her interest in pursuing further studies and completing her Ph.D. and was not inclined to take up the job. Her father said that as their financial condition was not good, he urged her to take up the job for the sake of the family.

The girl’s father, on Saturday morning, woke up to go to the toilet and found Sridedeepya in an unconscious state with white foam coming out of her mouth.

He immediately rushed her to the Kovvur Government Hospital. However, Sridevi died while undergoing treatment there. It appears that the girl might have consumed the insecticide available in the house, her father stated to the police.

" A case of suspicious death was registered and we are investigating the matter further," Kovvur Rural Sub Inspector G Satish said.

Also Read: Lightning Kills Cotton Farmer in Asifabad