Close on the heels of the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi, a similar incident was reported in West Bengal, where a man was killed and his body was chopped into pieces and dumped at different places, allegedly by his son.

The incident was reported in the Baruipur district of the South 24 Paraganas, and the police arrested the son and wife of an ex-navy man named Ujjwal Chakraborty (55) on Saturday.

According to Pushpa, SP, Baruipur, the son stated to the police that his father who was an alcoholic used to torture him regularly. On November 14 the man ( a polytechnic carpentry student) got into an argument with his father’s refusal to pay his examination fees and slapped the boy. The boy pushed Chakraborty down who hit his head and fell down. The boy allegedly strangled the man. After killing him the son helped by his mother took his body to the bathroom and chopped the body into six pieces with a hacksaw from his tool kit. In a similar manner to the Delhi murder case, he disposed of the parts in and around their neighborhood on his cycle, police sources said.

The mother-son duo then lodged a missing case on November 15 at the Baruipur police. However, the police found discrepancies in their statements and grilled them, when the son admitted to killing his father. While two legs have been recovered the head and stomach were fished out of a pond, and police are still searching for the other parts of the body.

The horrific murder of a woman Shraddha Palkar in Delhi's Mehrauli area where a youth Aftab Ameen Ponnawala killed his live-in partner and stored the body in a refrigerator after chopping it into 35 pieces, and disposed of the parts over 18 days has created a sensation in the nation. Investigation into the case continues and police are still trying to locate the head and knife used in the murder.

West Bengal | Decomposed upper-body parts of a man were found wrapped in plastic in pond in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas dist. The deceased was identified as Ujjwal Chakraborty aged 55 yrs. He was an ex-navy non-commissioned officer who retired in 2000: Pushpa, SP, Baruipur(19.11) pic.twitter.com/6fOiSo9mn0 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Also Read: Delhi Murder Case: Chilling Details Of How Aftab Poonawala Dated Women With Victim's Body In Fridge