Weekend Partying Proves Fatal For Nellore Boy After He Rams Car into Divider in Drunken State

Hyderabad: Drunk driving claimed another life in the city in the wee hours of Friday. A 26-year-old engineering graduate, Bondupally Vishwateja, from Nakakramguda, died while his friend escaped with minor injuries, after the car he was driving rammed into a road divider at Madhapur.

The accident took place around 3 a.m. near the Charminar area when Vishwateja lost control of the wheel and rammed his car into a road divider on the service road.

The car overturned, and the victim suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, Madhapur police said.

The victim, along with his friend, consumed liquor at the Artistry pub in Novotel and were returning home. They left for home in a car after getting drunk on Friday morning. The victim lost control of the vehicle and collided with a divider as he drove at a high speed.

According to locals, they were rushed to a private hospital in 108 ambulances, and doctors confirmed Vishwateja dead on arrival. Vishwateja's blood-alcohol level was found to be 81mg.

Vishwateja was a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and was planning to start his own business in Hyderabad. His father died due to an illness some time ago.

A case has been registered, against the injured, Indrajeet Varma, who was booked for encouraging Vishwateja to drive under the influence. Indrajeet has been arrested and taken into police custody. Police issued a warning against Driving in an inebriated state.