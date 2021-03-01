We Are Fighting Against Democracy Not Ambani, Says Jaish-ul Hind

The suspense on the explosives-laden SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai is not yet concluded. Recently another twist on the issue came into the spotlight. After reports that Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for parking SUV, a statement purportedly released by Jaish-ul-Hind has emerged denying any role in the incident and saying the reports of claiming responsibility are fake.

A banner, titled 'No threat to Ambani from Jaish-ul-Hind', reads: "This morning, we saw Indian news outlets flashing news that we "Jaish-ul- Hind'' took the responsibility behind an incident that happened outside Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's residence. We also came to know about a Telegram account in the name of Jaish-ul-Hind has released a banner claiming the same incident," said the letter.

The organisation has no relation with the incident that happened outside Mukesh Ambani bungalow, the alleged telegram account, and the poster that was released in the name of Jaish-ul-Hind. The letter also reads: " We are fighting against the misdeeds of Narinder Modi (Narendra Modi) against innocent Muslims of Hind. We are fighting for Sharia, not for money. We are fighting against secular democracy, not Ambani."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police's 10 teams and the NIA are jointly investigating the case. The cops are still going through CCTV footage from Mulund toll Naka, where a Toyota Innova SUV, in which the Scorpio driver left, was last seen.

