HYDERABAD: In a case of a protector ending up as a pilferer, a watchman burgled the very house he is guarding and decamped with valuables worth Rs 2 crore in Hyderabad. The shocking incident happened at the residence of a businessman Narsimha Reddy in Kushaiguda on Sunday night.

According to police, Narsimha Reddy along with his family members, went out on Sunday as the family was busy organising their younger son's wedding reception at Taj Falaknuma on the same day. Reddy's son Surya's wedding took place on July 29 and all the family members left the house at 5 pm on Sunday for the reception.

Except watchman Bheem, who is from Nepal, there was no one on the premises of the house on Sunday. Taking advantage of this, Bheem, along with his friend, broke open the main door and burgled 25 items of jewelry and electronics, including a diamond necklace, all worth around Rs 2 crore. What's more, he also stole the owner's two-wheeler to flee the place between 6 pm and 8 pm.

The two thieves abandoned the Scooty near a dumping yard in Malkajgiri and coolly walked away with bags of stolen goods. This episode was captured by the CCTV camera installed in the area. On reaching home after the wedding reception, Reddy's family members were shocked to see the doors of the house left open. On noticing that the watchman too was missing, they realised what exactly happened and immediately lodged a complaint with the Kushaiguda police station.

Police teams led by Malkajgiri DCP Rakshithamurthy, Kushaiguda ACP Shiva Kumar and Inspector Manmohan besides a dog squad reached the spot and collected various clues there. The abandoned two-wheeler was recovered from Sainikpuri. A manhunt is on to nab the two accused even as the DCP said that surveillance and vigil was stepped up at airports, railway stations and bus stands. In all, seven police teams have been deployed to apprehend the accused.