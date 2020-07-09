UJJAIN: Notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was caught when he was going to Ujjain's Mahakal temple. He was identified by security personnel.

According to a news agency, after security personnel informed police, they rushed to the spot.

Ujjain's Collector Ashish Singh was quoted saying by the news agency, "Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police and interrogation is underway."

After being forced to reveal his identity, he is seen angrily shouting and confessing, "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala" (I am Vikas Dubey, the Kanpur (encounter case) man).

Watch the video here:

Gangster Vikas Dubey is wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed last week. He is a most wanted criminal involved in 60 heinous crimes.

Police on Wednesday shot dead an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested six other alleged accomplices and sent two of their own men behind bars. Those arrested included two suspended sub inspectors, Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari and Bikru beat in-charge K K Sharma.

Both are accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey, which allowed the alleged gangster to set an ambush for a police team which had gone to arrest him at his Bikru village near Kanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) also detained Dubey’s brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh''s Shahdol district on Wednesday. On Monday, the relative’s son was detained.