Watch: Mumbai Biker Runs for Life After Train's Near Miss

What is a good example of sheer good fortune? Well, this viral video will undoubtedly persuade you. Several netizens have gone insane today after seeing CCTV footage of a man's close escape from being blown to bits.

Despite the gate being locked, a motorcyclist passes past the railway crossing in the video. Soon later, the motorcyclist notices the oncoming rapid train and leaps out of his car to avoid a near-fatal collision.

The motorcycle, on the other hand, was blasted to bits, shocking some internet users. The individual was observed collapsing on the side of the railway after abandoning his bike on the track in an attempt to flee the approaching train.

The bike, which had been left uncomfortably near to the rails, was hit by the rushing train. It was blasted to bits in a matter of seconds. The motorcycle's debris flew in all directions, causing numerous witnesses to try to warn the motorcyclist of the approaching train.

While the motorcyclist managed to avoid imminent death, he was hurt as a result of his escape. After the accident, parts of the bike flew in all directions, hitting the cyclist, while others flew as far as the edge of the railway crossing, posing a hazard to those waiting at the barrier's edge. After the train collided with the two-wheeler, the motorcyclist was observed hobbling across the track, gripping his back, indicating that one of the motorcycle's parts had struck him.

Numerous netizens criticised the rider for breaking fundamental traffic laws at such railway crossings after the video went viral on several social media sites. Well, the experience appears to be a life lesson for him.