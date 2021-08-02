Watch: Lucknow Cab Driver Beaten up By Girl at Awadh Crossing

We have often been witness to situations where people fight with the cops or with the general public for harassing them. Such altercations go viral on social media in no time. Recently, one such instance happened. A viral video shot in Lucknow crossing showed a girl is repeatedly thrashing a cab driver in the middle of the road in Awadh, Lucknow is doing rounds on various social media sites.

The girl is now facing huge criticism for her behaviour towards the cab driver. The viral video was first shared on Twitter by Megh Updates saying: "Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone in spite of him asking for Reason.”

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason pic.twitter.com/mMH7BE0wu1 — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021

Another video shared in a different tweet shows that even the person who came to save the cab driver was beaten up by the girl. Later, the traffic police tried to intervene and stop the violence. But, the girl continued slapping and hitting the cab driver.

Ye lo pura video isme ladke ki galti hogi to batana pic.twitter.com/gumOCP6LAz — Neeraj Yadav 🇮🇳 (@thekingneeraj1) August 2, 2021

In the video, the girl can be seen heavily criticized by the people in the background. Some of them questioned the situation, saying that it’s the girl’s mistake. Many people are demanding her arrest after CCTV visuals of the scene were released.