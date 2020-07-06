NEW DELHI: In a daring film-like stunt in the national capital Delhi, a police constable named Dinesh braved bullets, pursued a hardcore criminal in a hot chase for more than one kilometre before eventually overpowering him. Dinesh is being hailed as a real hero on social media after CCTV camera visuals captured a bit of the his daring chase and valour. The visual clearly shows the criminal, identified as Sunny Dabas, fleeing and even opening fire on the constable. Despite not having a weapon in hand, Dinesh did not give up his chase and eventually nabbed Dabas, which stole the hearts of the netizens.

As per details available on the incident, the police devised a plan to apprehend Sunny Dabas, a notorious criminal accused in 26 cases. Teams of police laid an ambush on the Barvala Road on a tip-off that Dabas was with his friends at a place there. But growing suspicious of the police movement in the area, Dabas tried to escape from them by opening fire on the policemen.

Had it not been for Dinesh’s determination to somehow apprehend the criminal, Dabas would have been gone. But Dinesh did not give up and kept chasing him even while facing a hail of bullets from Dabas. After running after the criminal for well over a kilometre, the police constable nabbed Dabas.

A country-made pistol and some bullets were recovered from Dabas even as Dinesh kept hogging al the limelight for his selfless and daring act.