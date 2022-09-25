Warangal: A Circle Inspector working with the Mahila Police Subedari was suspended from duty by the area’s Police Commissioner after corruption and harassment allegations against him came to light.

This was based on the complaint filed by a woman who accused the CI of asking for a bribe of Rs 50,000 to register a case when she had come to complain that her husband was taking nude videos of other women.

Unable to bear his harassment she complained to the police higher-ups. CP Tarun Joshi, who investigated the matter, issued an order suspending Satish.

There are also allegations that women who have come to complain in various cases were being harassed by the CI for money. Along with corruption against the CI, is also facing allegations of sexual harassment by women which are creating a stir locally. A note suspending the CI was issued to this effect by CP Tarun Joshi’s office on Sunday.

