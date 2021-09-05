Warangal: Bike Rams Into Parked Truck, Kills 2

In a tragic incident, a motorcycle crashed into a stationary truck at Bowrampet in Dundigal on Friday. Two persons lost their lives in the incident that happened on the city outskirts.

The deceased were identified as Pramod Reddy from Suraram colony and Sunai Kumar Reddy from Warangal district. The accident occurred when two friends were going from Shambipur towards Dundigal, with Pramod Reddy driving the vehicle.

Police reached the spot immediately after knowing the information. According to the police officials, Pramod Reddy is suspected to have not seen the parked truck and rammed into it from behind. Police said that both the people died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the nearest hospital for post mortem. The Dundigal police have booked a case against the incident and are investigating.