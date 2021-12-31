Warangal: 3-year-Old Dies After Falling Into Bucket Of Boiling Water

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL: A three-year-old baby girl died a week after suffering burn injuries when she accidentally toppled into a bucket of boiling water meant for bathing.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Ousul Thanda near Kandigadda Thanda at Chennaravupeta mandal in Warangal district.

As per police reports, Sahadevula Venkanna had two sons and a girl named Jahnvi(3). On the 6th of this month, the victim’s mother had kept a bucket of hot water meant for bathing outside. She had gone inside to get clothes, and in the meanwhile Jahnvi accidentally fell into the bucket of scalding water and suffered serious burn injuries.

They immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Hanumakonda. But after her condition deteriorated her parents were advised to take her to Hyderabad for better treatment. They brought her to Niloufer Hospital and she died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment here.

Police have registered a case of accidental death based on her father’s statement.

