VNR College 1st Year Engineering Student Commits Suicide

HYDERABAD: An engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 13th floor of a hostel building at Bachupally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, in the city limits in the early hours of Thursday.

The student was identified as Chettikindi Shivanagu, a first-year computer science student studying in VNRVJIET- a private engineering college located in Nizampet. He was staying in the college hostel located close to the institution. As per reports, the boy had left a suicide note stating that he was vexed with life over some personal issues and was ending his life. Police who were informed about the incident immediately rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

Meanwhile, a group of students staged protests in front of the college building. The police were called to disperse the crowd and some of the students had to be forcibly taken away. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC (Suspicious death) and police are investigating further. The college management has decided to suspend all classes for Thursday and Friday.

