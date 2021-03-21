Vizianagaram: Woman Lies On Railway Track To End Life, Prashanthi Express Runs Over Her  

In a tragic incident, a woman working in the secretariat committed suicide at Vizianagaram Railway Station. Rajyalakshmi from Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam district worked as a welfare assistant in the AP Secretariat. Her father Venkatramana does farming for a living and her sister is working as a Chartered Accountant in Hyderabad.

However, Rajyalakshmi reached Vizianagaram railway station on Saturday and stayed on Platform 3 for a while. After the announcement of Prashanti Express arriving on platform 4, she went there. She noticed the train coming onto the platform and suddenly lay down on the tracks. The train ran over her and she died on the spot. The death of a woman before their eyes left train passengers at the station shocked.

Railway police have registered a case over the incident. Police are investigating to check if Rajyalakshmi had personal issues or she died due to health issues. GRP SI Upendra said that the cause of her death was not known and an investigation was on.

