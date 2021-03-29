Vizianagaram Road Accident: RTC Bus Drivers, Passengers Among Dead 

Five people were killed and more than 40 injured on Monday after a lorry carrying gas cylinders hit an RTC bus in Vizianagaram district. As per reports, a lorry carrying gas cylinders collided with an RTC bus near Sunkaripeta of the district. At the same time, another RTC bus coming from Visakhapatnam collided with the bus from behind.

The deceased include two drivers of both the buses and three passengers. Seven others suffered serious injuries while the remaining sustained minor injuries. As soon as word reached the rescue department, 108 personnel rushed to the scene and immediately took the injured to a local hospital nearby. Low visibility following the burning of waste in the dump yard near the road is believed to have led to the dense smoke causing the accident, sources said. The details of the victims are yet to be known.

CM YS Jagan MohanReddy inquired about the road accident. The CM expressed his deepest condolences to the families of deceased in the accident. He ordered the authorities to provide better medical care to the injured passengers.