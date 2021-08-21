Vizianagaram Man Sets Fiancee on Fire Suspecting Fidelity

In a tragic incident, a van driver who suspected the fidelity of his fiancée, set her ablaze at Chowdiwada village of Vizianagaram district. He attempted to kill her by dousing her with petrol and set her on fire on Friday.

Police reports claim that Rambabu of Naaruva village, Srikakulam district and Gali Ramulamma of Chowdiwada are in love with each other and fixed to marry in October. However, Rambabu alleged that Ramulamma is in an affair with another man and he tried to cancel the wedding. But, her family members insisted that the marriage should be performed.

As Rambabu cannot cancel the marriage, he devised a plan to kill her. He went to Ramulamma’s home after midnight and doused her in petrol and set her on fire. When her elder sister Santoshi tried to stop him, he threatened to kill them also.

Ramulamma, Santoshi and her son sustained burns. However, Santoshi called the police on the Disha app who rushed to the spot and took them to the hospital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the officials to shift the victims to Visakhapatnam for better medical treatment.