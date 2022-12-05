VISAKHAPATNAM: Decomposed parts of a woman’s body were found stuffed in a plastic drum in a house at Handicapped Colony in Madhurwada region on Monday, which left the local colony residents in a state of shock.

As per initial reports, most of the people who live in the hilltop colony were daily wage labourers. On Sunday a foul stench was emanating from a house that was said to be locked for quite some time. The colony residents informed the owner about the smell. When he came and broke open the door and entered the house, a plastic water drum was found in one of the rooms from where the smell was coming. When he opened the drum, he was shocked to see the decomposed body of a woman in it. He immediately called the police. Vizag North ACP Srinivasa Rao rushed to the spot. Looking at the state of the body it seemed that the crime was committed a long while ago.

Locals say that a family was living there, but as the woman was pregnant and she was not to be seen and the house was always under lock. They are under the doubt that the woman might have been killed by her husband. Based on the complaint given by the house owner a case was registered and police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

