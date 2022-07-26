VISAKHAPATNAM: A couple’s outing at the beach turned tragic, when the wife went missing in Ramakrishna Beach at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening.

According to reports in Sakshi, the woman identified as N Saipriya along with her husband Srinivas came to RK Beach (as it is popularly known) on Monday evening, for a causal promenade as it was their wedding anniversary day.

As they were planning to leave, Srinivas is said to have to moved away to check his phone after getting a message. After checking his phone and when he turned back, he couldn’t find Saipriya where he had left her. He is said to have searched for his wife and also sought the support of the beach security but in vain. He filed a complaint at the III town police station that his wife was missing and informed the woman’s parents. The police along with the Navy Coast guard started search operations to find the missing woman with the help of divers.

On Tuesday two coast guard ships and a helicopter were deployed to search for the woman, but they could not trace anyone in the choppy waters. The police also checked the CCTV footage near the beach but could not find anything.

Saipriya was said to be studying and Srinivas was working in Pharma sector in Hyderabad. Saipriya’s father Appalaraju ruled out any foul play and said that they were no differences between the couple and hoped his daughter was safe and would be found soon. A missing case was registered and the Vizag police are conducting a detailed investigation.

