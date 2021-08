BREAKING: Vizag Steel Plant: Senior Manager Dies In Accident:

A senior manager working in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant died in a freak accident on Wednesday. The manager identified as Srinivasa Rao, accidentally fell from a crane and died. The incident took place during the repair works at the Steel Melt Shop-1( SMS-1).

Police have registered a case over the accident and are investigating.

Complete details are awaited…