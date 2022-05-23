Visakhapatnam: Police on Monday made a breakthrough into the suspicious death of a bride in Madhurawada, and that she had consumed poison to prevent her marriage and not a bid to commit suicide, as she was in love with another boy.

It may be recalled that 22-year-old bride T Sai Srijana reportedly collapsed during her wedding ceremony on May 11th at Madhurawada, under PM Palem police station limits. Though she was immediately shifted to a private hospital, she died while undergoing treatment and police suspected that she had consumed some kind of poison and died. A case of suspicious death was registered and police conducted an investigation.

Police had fast-tracked the investigation after they received the FSL report had it is alleged that she had taken this drastic step of consuming poison to avoid the wedding, but lost her life in the process.

Police stated that she was in love with another boy named Mohan for the past seven years. As he did not have a job Mohan sought time from Srujana till he found a suitable job. Srujana had also relocated to Hyderabad, but they continued to stay in touch. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents had made arrangements for her marriage and she went through all the proceedings.

Srujana had apparently chatted with the boy three days on Instagram before the wedding. She asked him to marry her and he is said to have told her that he needed two years' time to get a job and settle down. Srujana told him that she would try and stall the wedding. Till the Muhurtham time she was fine, but when the groom was about to tie the knot, she fainted and her parents rushed her to the hospital, where she eventually succumbed, leaving both families in a state of shock.

When the police had asked for her mobile phone, they initially refused, and when the police insisted her parents had deleted all files and handed over the phone. The Police however were able to locate the chat transcripts. She had apparently consumed a common shrub called 'ganneru pappu' in Telugu (Nerium oleander) which the police found in her handbag. Itwas clear that she didn’t want to commit suicide and only wanted to stall the wedding and the whole act went wrong leading to her unfortunate death.

