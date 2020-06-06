VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam police have cracked the mysterious death of 22-year-old woman Divya in Akkayyapalem on Saturday. As the investigation unearthed, Divya was tortured and killed by none other than her house owner Vasantha. The police also found out that the cold-blooded murder was a fallout of differences between the two in sharing money earned from anti-social activities. Divya's post-mortem report revealed 33 injury marks on her body.

As the needle of suspicion pointed towards Vasantha, the police teams began probing the house owner's involvement in the incident.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a few persons who were shifting Divya's body for the funeral on Thursday. On inspection, the police found injury marks on Divya’s body. Suspecting foul play, the police took Divya's house owner Vasantha into custody and quizzed her about the death. Divya had been living in Vasantha's house for over eight months after her uncle and aunt are said to have handed her over to the house owner.

The police said that Vasantha had been forcing Divya to indulge more in anti-social activities to earn extra money. But Divya kept stonewalling Vasantha and her pressure tactics. In an apparent bid to force Divya into submission, Vasantha tortured her and killed her.