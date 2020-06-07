VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam police arrested the prime accused and five others involved in the murder of Divya which had created a sensation in the state.

The arrested accused were identified as Gutala Vasantha, Manju Alias Sandhya (Vansantha's sister), Dhanalaxmi (Vasantha's mother), Sanjay, Geetha and Kantha Veni. They were taken to King George Hospital for medical examination and will be produced before the magistrate.

Police have examined 15 people in connection with the case.

According to police, the accused were booked under 302, 343, 324 and 326 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As the investigation revealed, Divya was tortured and killed by her house owner Vasantha. Police found out that the cold-blooded murder was a fallout of differences between the two in sharing money earned from anti-social activities. Divya's post-mortem report revealed 33 injury marks on her body.

Vasantha had been forcing Divya to indulge more in anti-social activities to earn extra money. But Divya kept stonewalling Vasantha and her pressure tactics. In an apparent bid to force Divya into submission, Vasantha tortured her and killed her, police said.