Vizag NRI Family Murder: Eldest Son Deepak Key Suspect

Visakhapatnam: Sensational news has come to light in an incident where four members of a family were killed in an apartment fire in Visakhapatnam.

As per reports, four members of an NRI family were killed in an apartment in Mithilapuri Colony at Visakhapatnam, which had caught fire on Wednesday morning. The fire broke out in flat number 505 in Aditya Fortune Towers. Police rushed to the apartments after receiving information from the neighbors.

The deceased have been identified as Sunkara Bangaru Naidu (50), Dr. Nirmala (44), Deepak (22), and Kashyap (19). The presence of bloodstains in the house raised suspicions over their deaths, which initially looked like suicide.

Residents of the flat next door said that they heard the family fighting since early morning. The deceased NRI Sunkara Bangaru Naidu's hometown is in Gantyada in the Vizianagaram district. Bangaru Naidu had also participated in the "Mee Lo Evaru Koteeswaradu" reality program in the past. The family had moved into the apartment eight months ago.

Police suspect that Deepak, the eldest son was behind the killings and he might have set himself on fire after killing his mother, father, and younger brother. They also suspect that Deepak had clashed with his family members due to mental stress. Deepak completed engineering from NIT and had taken coaching in Delhi while preparing for the Civil Services. It is alleged that Deepak was said to be mentally unstable and might have killed his family members and committed suicide himself in that condition. Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha also arrived at the apartment to look into the matter.

A case of suspicious death has been registered by the Visakhapatnam Police, who are probing the matter. The bodies were sent for post mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.