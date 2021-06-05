Vizag: Mother Kills 3-year-old Kid Over Extra Marital Affair in Madhurwada

The mystery behind the death of a 3-year-old kid in Madhurawada of Visakhapatnam district was solved. PM Palem Police have found that the extramarital affair of the mother is the reason for the baby's death.

The lady, who got separated from her husband, wanted to kill the child as she has been an obstacle to her extra-marital affair.

She killed the kid along with her lover and cremated the body in the burial ground at midnight.

Police said that they learned a lot of things while investigating the accused, Jagadish. They registered it as a murder case which was solved within 30 hours.