Vizag: Man Repeatedly Rapes Daughter Over Excess Phone Usage

Visakhapatnam: In Visakhapatnam, a 42-year-old man is accused of raping his 15-year-old daughter. Visakhapatnam police detained the suspect and placed him under judicial remand.

The accused, according to authorities, became ill two years ago when both of his kidneys failed. His wife donated one of her kidneys to him to help him live. They have a son and a daughter together.

The mother of two children moved in with her mother, abandoning her daughter. The father repeatedly raped their daughter for months.

Because she was spending too much time on her phone, the accused became upset. During the previous few months, he allegedly raped her several times in a fit of rage.

According to a media report, the teen girl, who is in Class X, did not leave school on Saturday, even after school hours had ended. When asked by one of her teachers why she didn't want to return home, the girl said she didn't want to since her father had been sexually exploiting her for a long time.

With the help of her teacher, the youngster filed a report with the local police on Saturday night.