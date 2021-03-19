Visakhapatnam Wakes Up to Two Murders, Culprits Own Family Members

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam residents woke up to a shocking incident of two brutal murders on Friday. Both the victims were murdered by their relatives.

In the first incident, a 43-year-old man Poosarla Pundarikaksha was allegedly murdered by his wife at his house in Chinna Bazaar of the city.

The incident took place in the early hours near AVN College Gate Street. Pundarikaksha was found in a pool of blood with injuries on his face and head. Pundarikaksha ran a small Tiffin center near AVN College in the city, police said.

The wife of Pundarikaksha (accused) said that her husband threatened their children and for fear of him killing their children, she had attacked him and killed him.

Police arrived at the spot after locals provided information to the police and arrested the accused and a case of murder is being registered and investigated.

The police suspect that family quarrels may be the reason behind the brutal murder of Pundarikaksha. However, the police have registered a case and shifted the body of the deceased to a mortuary for postmortem to be performed.

As for the second incident, Kothapalli Chinna was allegedly murdered by his father-in-law and brother-in-law near Chinamushiriwada.

The police said that Sankar and his son Ashok thrashed Chinna to death with an iron rod due to an internal dispute. The police suspect that the deceased and the accused were under the influence of alcohol and that it was a case of an alcohol-induced crime of passion. Police have registered a case, and the investigation is on. However, details related to the case are yet to be shared.