Visakhapatnam: Six Members Of Same Family Brutally Murdered

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident, six members of the same family were murdered at Juttada in Pendurthi Mandal, Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. The dead include two infants. It seems that the accused Appalaraju killed them over disputes in the past. Upon receiving information from the locals, police immediately rushed to the spot.

As per the locals' version, some clashes took place between them, leading to the brutal murder of the family. Police believe that property disputes were the primary cause of the killings and said that more key details would come out after interrogating the accused.

Also Read: Telugu Reality Show Singer's Daughter Sexually Abused

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy expressed shock over the incident and promised to take steps to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

In another incident, four members of the same family were killed in an apartment at Aditya Fortune Towers in Madhuravada recently. It is suspected that the four people were killed but portrayed as suicide. The full details of the incident are yet to be known. Locals are in a state of fright as a total of ten people lost their lives in these two incidents.