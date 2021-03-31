Visakhapatnam Man Marries 8 Women, Pushes Wives and Daughter Into Prostitution

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police (CP) Manish Kumar Sinha instructed Kancherlapalem Police Station officials to immediately register a case against a man named Arun Kumar who not only cheated and married eight women but also forced them into prostitution.

The incident came to light when two of the victims approached the police for help, unable to bear his physical torture.

As per reports, Arun Kumar had links with prostitution and ganja-drug gangs in the city. He used to threaten the women with a gun and knives if they did not listen to him. He was also accused of forcing his daughter from his first wife into the flesh trade.

He tortured his first wife Gitanjali and his second wife Lakshmi and forced them into prostitution. The victims had approached the police last month against the accused. They had also mentioned that they had received death threats from the husband. However, the victims complained that the local police had links with Arun Kumar and hence no action was taken against Arun Kumar. He even warned them that they could not file any case against him as he had bought over the local police, the women lamented. They had also mentioned that the other women had disappeared and there was Arun Kumar's hand in it.

They then approached a women's welfare association, who brought the matter to the attention of CP Manish Kumar. The victims had sent a voice message to CP Manish Kumar stating that they were in danger of being killed by the accused and demanded the immediate arrest of Arun Kumar. Responding to this, CP issued orders to take immediate action against the accused.

Meanwhile, State DGP Gautam Sawang came down seriously over the negligence of the local police in not registering a case against Arun Kumar. He directed the CP to take immediate and strict action against the accused. He also said the case should be looked into even on the police staff who were negligent in not registering the case against the accused.