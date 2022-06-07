Visakhapatnam: Depressed over failing two subjects in the recently held SSC (10th Class) exams, a student from the Vepagunta area in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh went missing from home after the results were declared on Monday.

As per reports, the boy identified as Sai from Appalanarasaiah Colony was reprimanded by his parents after he had failed in two subjects. Depressed over the results, the boy left home.

After they tried searching for him in the surrounding areas they lodged a complaint with the Pendurthy police. The police found the boy's slippers and cell phone near Meghadrigedda reservoir.

The family suspects that the boy might have jumped into the dam waters and committed suicide though it is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the police have intensified search operations to trace the missing boy.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the SSC or Class 10 board exam results 2022 on June 6, at noon, during a press conference in Vijayawada.

