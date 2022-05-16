Visakhapatnam City Police Twitter Account Hacked
Visakhapatnam: Vizag city police said on Sunday that its Twitter account had been hacked by unknown individuals and that it may be exploited by the criminals. A complaint has been filed, and an investigation has begun.
The Visakhapatnam City CP Twitter account was hacked by hackers.
It was discovered that it was being misused.
Also Read: Hyderabad: Swimming Pool Owner Arrested After 10 Year-old Boy's Death
It is requested that no communications be sent to that account.
The police are looking into it.
More information will be released soon.