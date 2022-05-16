Visakhapatnam City Police Twitter Account Hacked

Visakhapatnam: Vizag city police said on Sunday that its Twitter account had been hacked by unknown individuals and that it may be exploited by the criminals. A complaint has been filed, and an investigation has begun.

The Visakhapatnam City CP Twitter account was hacked by hackers.

It was discovered that it was being misused.

It is requested that no communications be sent to that account.

The police are looking into it.

More information will be released soon.