Visakhapatnam: Circle Inspector Dies After Car Rams into Police Vehicle

Visakhapatnam: Three Town Circle Inspector Karanam Eshwara Rao died on the scene at Yendada Junction in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in a deadly road accident. An unidentified car collided with a police vehicle, causing the collision.

According to the police, CI Karanam Eshwara Rao of Three Town was on his way home from a night patrol when he was struck by another car. Meanwhile, the police vehicle's driver, Santosh, was seriously hurt and was brought to a hospital by residents.

The CI took a direct hit to the skull and died on the scene. The cops arrived on the scene after getting the information and conducted an investigation. The body of CI Eshwara Rao was sent to KGH for an autopsy. The police car was completely wrecked in the collision. Police are looking for an unidentifiable car on CCTV footage near the collision site.