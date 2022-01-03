Visakhapatnam: 4 Youth Drown in RK Beach

A tragic incident took place at Visakhapatnam RK Beach on Sunday. The police said four youth drowned in the beach following a huge wave. The police have recovered two bodies and searching for the other two. The deceased have been identified as CH Shiva (25) from Hyderabad, and Sumitra Tripathi, from Cuttack, Odisha.

According to the police, a group of eight people came to Vizag from Hyderabad to celebrate the new year. A strong wave washed them away and took them deep inside the sea while they were bathing and enjoying at RK Beach. They were identified as Kota Siva (21), Mohammed Aziz(21), and Ch Shiva(25) hailing from Begumpet, Hyderabad, On the other hand, a group from Odisha were also on the beach and some of them, including Sumitra Tripati, were washed away in the wave.

An eyewitness said that the group of people went deeper into the water and were having fun. After a few minutes, a big wave washed them and took them into the deep seas. Few of them could swim and came out safely, whereas few were saved by lifeguards. But four people were drawn into the sea.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Cracker Factory Fire Leaves 5 Dead