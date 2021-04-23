Virar Fire Mishap Caused By AC Short-circuit In ICU

A massive fire broke out at a Covid-19 Centre in Virar, Palghar district on Friday morning. Thirteen Coronavirus patients died in a fire accident that occurred at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital following which the affected patients were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The fire is suspected to have started at around 3.15 am due to a short-circuit of the air conditioner in the intensive care unit.

Vijay Vallabh Hospital is a private entity functioning as a Covid hospital. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The fire occurred just days after 24 Covid patients died following the oxygen gas leak at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the oxygen supply to patients stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at the Hospital, run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a probe into the incident by a seven-member committee and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the families of each victim.

Earlier last month, at least ten patients died in a major fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area.