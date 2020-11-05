Vikas Dubey Call Records Proves Police Nexus: UP SIT

A senior police official stated that the special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate the cops' ambush in Kanpur submitted a 3500-page report to the government. In the report, they have pointed out the links between the cops and slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

The SIT has called for action against 80 policemen who had links with the slain gangster. The SIT has also issued 36 recommendations along with mentioning the names of 80 police officials.

The government is expected to scrutinise the SIT report before initiating action against the policemen who had nexus with Vikas Dubey. The SIT has also fired UP cops for turning a blind eye to Vikas Dubey and his activities.

Elaborating further, a senior cop stated that these guilty police officials would tip off Vikas Dubey and that the latter knew about the police ambush much before their arrival. Dubey's phone records were a dead giveaway and put the cops in a spot.