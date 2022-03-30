Vikarabad Rape and Murder Case: Only Boyfriend Involved In Crime

VIKARABAD: Shocking details came to the fore over the alleged rape and murder case of the 16-year old student in Vikarabad district of Telangana state on Monday. Vikarabad SP Koti Reddy in a press conference held on Wednesday stated that the main accused named Mahender alias Nani who was known to the victim confessed to the crime. He said that the accused had forced the 10th class student to have sex with him to which she disagreed. In a fit of anger, he smashed her head into a neem tree and the girl suffered severe injuries to her forehead and fell down unconscious. The accused sexually assaulted her when she was in that state and she is said to have died due to asphyxiation. The complete post mortem report is awaited.

Revealing the details of the case, the SP said that the accused and the victim were neighbours and were in a relationship for the past year. The victim’s sister found out about their affair and told her parents. They scolded her and forbid her to meet him further.

The accused had asked the girl to meet him in the night on Sunday. When the girl went to meet him, he tried to force himself on her and she resisted his advances leading to a scuffle and resulting in the assault and her death. The accused left the girl in that state and ran away.

The SP also said that initial reports of the girl going out for a nature call were taken into consideration based on the parent’s version. The other five suspects were questioned on a routine basis only and were not involved in the crime. The SP also stated that Mahendar was not drunk at that time and said that a few media channels went overboard with several speculative news even before the investigation of the case was completed.

The rape and murder case of the 16-year-old 10th class student on early Monday morning at Angadichittampalli village in Pudur Mandal in Vikarabad district had sent shock waves in the district. Her body was found in a deserted place 500 meters away from her house. Preliminary findings suggested that the girl was raped and murdered as her clothes were scattered and there was blood from her nose and mouth along with head injuries.

On Tuesday, six persons were taken into custody and questioned, based on the girl’s parents' complaint that one of the accused named Nani was pestering the girl and had doubts that he could be involved. This apart, the police had also spoken to her friends and several others in the village. During the interrogation, the victim's mother also gave inconclusive answers and she was also questioned.

The SP said that the accused would be presented before the court and sent to remand. He also said that the case would be treated as a sensational case and the accused would be convicted through a fast track court.

He also advised young girls not to go out at night to deserted places either with strangers or known people in the name of love, and said several such incidents have happened earlier but some were not reported.

