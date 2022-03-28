Vikarabad: Minor Girl Raped and Killed

VIKARABAD: A minor girl was found brutally raped and murdered in Pudur mandal in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Monday.

As per reports, the girl (15) who was studying in tenth grade and hailed from Angadichittampalle village. She had gone out early in the morning. As she had not returned home her parents started looking out for her. They eventually found her body in a deserted place. It is believed that she was raped and her head was smashed with a boulder as per the injuries on her head.

Apparently, the girl was being harassed by a person named Nani in the name of love, her parents stated. Meanwhile, three people have been taken into custody and are being questioned by the local police.

Vikarabad SP N Koti Reddy reached the place and inspected the scene of the crime. Based on the victim’s parent's complaint, a case has been registered and the police are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.

