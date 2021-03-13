Vikarabad: Man Repeatedly Rapes Wife's Sister

In a tragic incident, a man allegedly raped his minor sister-in-law in Vikarabad district. He threatened to kill her and repeatedly assaulted her. According to reports, the minor girl used to visit Appalraju’s house for her sister in Basheerbad Mandal.

Appalraju, it is learnt, would observe the girl and waited for an opportunity. One day, while his wife was not at home, he forcibly raped the girl. He threatened to kill her sister if she told them about the matter. The girl who was scared did not tell anyone. Taking advantage of the situation, Appalraju often raped the girl.

The girl fell ill and was taken to the hospital. The doctors after examining her revealed that she was pregnant. The parents questioned the girl about her condition. And the girl explained the matter to the parents. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint against Appalraju at Basheerbad police station. Upon knowing this, Appalraju fled the place. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

