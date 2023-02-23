Vikarabad Class 10 Student Allegedly Raped by School Senior

In the Yalal mandal of the Vikarabad district, a 10th-grade student was allegedly raped by a former student of her school. The officials said that the victim is a former student of the school located in Yalal Mandal in Vikarabad district. The teen had been to Hyderabad on February 13 with 88 other students as part of a school excursion, and they had arrived back in Vikarabad around midnight. As the students arrived around 3 am, school teachers called their parents and asked them to pick up their children from school. Meanwhile, few students parents did not pick the call so they stayed back in school. A former school student Raghupathi reached there while a few teachers, students, and the headmaster waiting in the school. At the request of the headmaster, Raghupathi agreed to drop a few girls at their residence in his car.

"Raghupathi took the victim, who was alone in the car, to a remote location and sexually abused her after dropping off four girls. Later, he threatened her and dropped her off near to his house, “ said Vikarabad police. The girl went home and did not tell anyone about it. A few days later, she told her family members about her incident, and they went to the police station and filed a report. The police have opened an investigation and have lodged a case under several sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Raghupathi has been arrested.