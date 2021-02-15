Vikarabad Beggar Couple Sells Infant For 80K To Clear Debts

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a couple sold their newborn baby boy for Rs 80,000 at Tandur in Vikarabad district. Though the incident took place a couple of months ago, it came to light recently, following which the police registered a case and started an investigation.

The couples, M Ramulu and Bheemamma have a four-year-old male child. Recently, Bheemamma delivered their second male child. The couple was struggling with a financial crisis and debt. So they decided to sell their child.

The couple, who make a living by begging, sold their newborn for Rs 80,000. Two mediators facilitated the deal and the child was sold off to unknown persons.

Two mediators Saleem and Muneer had facilitated the deal and the nine-day-old baby was sold to their relatives, who were, presently, in Hyderabad.

Tandur police, investigating the case, said that the motive behind selling the child was not clear. Tandur Sub-Inspector K Giri said a case was booked against the child’s parents based on a complaint received from a member of the childline helpline. The couple claimed that they sold their son to clear debts. The priority now is to trace the child, the mediators, and those who purchased the child, they said.

“We will trace the persons, who purchased the baby. If the parents agree to take back their child, we will hand over the baby to them after taking written consent from them, or else the child will be given to the childline members for proper care,” the SI said.

In a similar case in October 2020, Rachakonda police had arrested four persons including the child’s parents for selling a newborn male child for Rs 1 lakh.