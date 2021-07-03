Vijayawada: RPF Arrests Bangladeshis With Fake Aadhaar IDs, Terror Links Explored

The Andhra Pradesh Railway Protection Force on Friday arrested eight people for allegedly entering India from Bangladesh. It is learned that they are staying in the country with fake identities.

An RPF personnel said that they arrested four persons travelling on Howrah- Chennai train at Rajahmundry and four others were arrested at Vijayawada when they were travelling on Howrah-Vasco da Gama train. Fake Aadhaar and identity cards were seized from them and were handed over to the local police station.

The Bangladeshis who had infiltrated into India reached Kolkata and boarded the Chennai-bound train there. They made a reservation till Palasa of Srikakulam District. However, their fellow passengers suspected them as they did not get down the train even after reaching the station. The Bangladeshis then told them that they had reserved their seats from Palasa to Chennai.

When the passengers complained to the Railway Helpline, the RPF Police questioned them which is when it was confirmed that they had entered the country illegally. Meanwhile, upon information from the Central Intelligence Bureau, the RPF Police caught another four infiltrators in Vijayawada.

The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Unit is conducting a probe on the eight Bangladeshis arrested by RPF personnel on the same day.