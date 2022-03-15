Vijayawada Man Kills Wife Suspecting Fidelity, Surrenders at Kanchikarla PS

KRISHNA DISTRICT: A man allegedly murdered his estranged wife and surrendered to the police after committing the crime in Vijayawada on Monday. As per reports, the incident took place at Ashok Residency in Governorpeta which sent shock waves across the city.

The accused named Prasad Rao was married to the victim Sharon Parimala in 2015. After a few months, he started physically and mentally harassing her. Unable to bear the torture she spoke to her parents about the harassment. They counseled the couple and sent them back to their marital home. However, he was back to his usual ways and also suspected that she was having an affair. The woman had filed a case of domestic violence under Sections 498 in Kanchikarla Police station in 2021. After that, she started living separately in Viajaywada and was working in a hospital. Prasad Rao meanwhile left for Dubai to work there.

He had returned to the city in January this year. On Sunday night in the pretext of talking and solving their issues, he took her to a hotel room in Vijayawada. He offered to get her juice at 2 am in the morning and went out. He is said to have taken the juice back as it was not tasting nice to get a fresh one. The hotel receptionist observed him leaving the hotel. As he had not returned, he tried calling Prasad Rao. Sensing something amiss, the receptionist went to Room number 402 and checked the room. He saw the woman lying in a pool of blood with wounds to her neck. He immediately called the Governorpet CI. Meanwhile, at 3 am Prasada Rao had already surrendered before the Kanchikarla police and confessed to murdering his wife.

Police have registered a case and are investigated as per the details provided by the accused and sent the body for postmortem. Meanwhile, the victim's parents and relatives rushed to the police station and demanded that the accused and his parents should be arrested for the murder of the woman. However, the Police pacified them and sent them away.

