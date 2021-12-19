VIJAYAWADA CENTRAL: A young man married to a transgender was found dead under suspicious circumstances here on Saturday. As per reports, the incident took place at New Rajarajeshwaripeta under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits.

Vaddi Ramadevi and Rama Rao from New RRPet have a son and a daughter. Their son Vaddi Praveen Kumar (26) fell in love with one Avva Madhavi- a transgender and married her two years ago. He took up a rented accommodation next to his parent's house and was living there since then. Though they had frequent arguments they continued living together.

The victim’s parents went to Hyderabad for a function in a relative’s house two days ago. On Saturday they received a call from Madhavi who informed them that their son committed suicide by hanging himself at 4 am on Saturday. They immediately rushed back to Vijayawada and were inconsolable after seeing their only son lying dead.

A case was registered and the victim’s parents expressed doubt over their son’s suspicious death and asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation. The body was sent for post mortem and the police are investigating further.

