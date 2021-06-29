Vijayawada: Infosys Employee Found Dead in Suspicious Circumstances

In a tragic incident, a software employee died under suspicious circumstances in Nunna village of Vijayawada. As per the details given by the police, Eshwara Satya Sai Krishna of Akividu had been working from home as a Senior Consultant at Infosys. Police said that he was addicted to alcohol for the last ten years. He is said to have got used to drugs too as Sai Krishna was unable to find liquor due to the Covid pandemic.

On Sunday night, Sai Krishna consumed a large amount of alcohol and fell asleep screaming loudly. The next day, his wife found him unconscious when she went to wake him up. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. The doctors confirmed that he was already dead.

Sai Krishna’s wife told the police that he died due to overdrinking of alcohol, diabetes and other health problems. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating the reasons for his death.