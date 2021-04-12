VIJAYAWADA: A home guard's wife was accidentally killed when a service revolver misfired in the early hours of Monday morning at Gollapudi in Vijayawada. The incident occurred at around 2 AM at their residence when the home guard was showing off the weapon to her.

As per reports, the home guard named Vinod was working as an assistant to ASP Shashikanth of the Chief Minister's security Wing A. The ASP had gone to Anantapur for an official camp three days ago and kept his service weapon in the safe custody of Vinod.

In the wee hours of Sunday, Vinod was showing off the weapon to his wife Suryaratna Prabha and jocularly aimed it at her. The gun accidentally misfired, the bullet pierced her heart, and she died on the spot.

Bhavanipuram police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: AP Govt Initiative Disha App Saves Lives Of A Family In Kurnool